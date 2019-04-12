Tim Hortons locations are changing their signs for Toronto sports teams

One of our favourite coffee shop brands here in Canada has always been tied to sports, but now they're taking it to the next level.

Tim Hortons is showing support for the Toronto Maple Leafs going into playoff season by lighting up only the 'T' and 'O' in their signs.

Originally named for a hockey player for the Leafs from St. Catharines, Tim Hortons doesn't just talk the talk, but has always walked the walk with Timbits Minor Sports Programs.

Not only are they changing up their signs to cheer on our local hockey team, they're also now giving out limited-edition NHL mascot cups with Timmie Minis packs and have been posting images of Boston Cream donuts with the words "Cream Boston."

With five of the city's sports teams playing tomorrow, it's never been a better (or more marketable) time to root for the home team.