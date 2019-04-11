The top 10 fitness clubs on St. Clair West

St. Clair West offers a diverse range of fitness studios that hit the spot for every type of fitness need. If you like to sweat on the spin bike, the challenge of a CrossFit workout, or martial arts training, the St. Clair West strip also offers a number gyms that will get you in tip-top shape.

Here are my picks for the top fitness clubs on St. Clair West.

With rapid expansion across Toronto, this chain has become the go-to gym for fast-paced group training, and it has developed a loyal community. The workouts are displayed on a screen at each station, making this circuit-based workout fun and challenging.

This no-frills gym has everything you need at an affordable monthly price. There are two floors with cardio and strength machines. Unlike most gyms, you don't need to sign a contract.

This clean and simple gym offers HIIT and strength conditioning classes that are guaranteed to make you sweat. Classes like Hustle & Sweat and BOOTYCamp provide intense HIIT-style cardio with strength exercises. If you need something gentler, opt for the Vinyasa flow.

Designed to replicate Muay Thai camps in Thailand, this gym offers martial arts training for beginners and intermediates. They offer group training as well as one-on-one personalized sessions, and your first class is free.

If you want a place that has it all, this community centre is one of the largest facilities in Toronto. You can also use the two indoor pools or join one of the dance, yoga and art classes. If you want to do just a regular workout, there's a fitness studio for that too.

Here you'll learn a variety of martial arts training methods. From Muay Thai (kick-boxing), boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and full-body conditioning classes, there's something for everyone.

One of the original spin studios in the city, classes here combine intense cardio, strength training and an epic playlist on the state-of-the-art sound system.

This gym offers a variety of classes and one floor filled to the brim with free weights and cardio equipment. While the classes are sparse during the day, they are diverse. You'll get a mix of spin, pilates, kickboxing and Zumba—all offered in one gym.

This martial arts studio focuses on the art of Capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art. The fitness element doesn't end there, though. The studio offers dance classes, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boot camps for people of all ages.

Their motto is to move with the heart of a lion, so you know you're in for a challenge with the Workouts of the Day and their strength class, LugalStrength.