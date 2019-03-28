Toronto Blue Jays player finds out about trade in Shoppers Drug Mart

You tend to overhear a lot of crazy things in cities like Toronto, but odds are unless you're Shawn Mendes or Drake, the topic of conversation isn't you.

Unless you play for the Jays. On Wednesday night, pitcher Joe Biagini was minding his own business in a Shoppers Drug Mart when he overheard Brendan Panikkar exclaim, "Blue Jays just traded Kendrys!"

I was in Shoppers Drug Mart and said quite loudly “@Sranby24, #BlueJays just traded Kendrys!” Guy in Shoppers hears me say that and says “woah, what happened?” I start talking about the trade and proceed to look up. It’s Joe Biagini! I broke the Kendrys trade to Joe. pic.twitter.com/bAFDOh0YXV — Brendan Panikkar (@Panikkar37) March 28, 2019

Through this drugstore eavesdropping, Biagini actually found out for the first time about his teammate Kendrys Morales being traded to the Oakland Athletics.

The trade had taken place that very Wednesday night, and Jays superfan and sports management graduate Panikkar one of the first to find out via the internet.

Biagini must have come over and mentioned who he was at some point, prompting a selfie that now has nearly 4,000 likes on Twitter.

"I don’t think I've had a tweet with over 150 likes in my Twitter lifetime," Panikkar tweeted later that night.