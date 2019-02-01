Sports & Play
Toronto Raptors player’s pregame outfit has people talking

It's a tough time to be an experimental fashion-lover in this day and age, especially in the sports world. 

Which is why it's no surprise then that the Internet is roasting Toronto Raptor's player Delon Wright for his questionable choice of pregame threads for the Milwaukee Bucks game last night. 

The 26-year-old, who's had some notable career highs with the Raps this year, rolled through the Scotiabank Arena yesterday in an outrageously over-sized suit giving us a Steve Harvey-meets-Beetlejuice's Shrunken Head Guy vibe. 

The outfit was so poorly received, people are now blaming it for the Raptors' awful game and resulting loss against the Bucks.

We know Thursdays mean throwbacks, but did we have to take it all the way to the 2003 NBA Draft? Or to the used car lot? Or the set of Honey I Shrunk The Kids? 

The pinstripes didn't help either, but did he have to be looking down at his phone the whole time too? Fashion's all about confidence: Just own it, Wright, you've come this far.

Even Wright's older brother and fellow former NBA player Dorell Wright had to join in on the roasting, sending out a Tweet of crying emojis that nicely reflected our sentiments exactly. 

Raptors fans must now bear the weight of this pinstriped monstrosity, on top of our recent loss to Milwaukee. 

That being said, we don't have to fully claim Wright per se—the guy doesn't even like poutine

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

