Toronto just got a gym for plus size women

The gym industry in Toronto is absolutely booming right now, and regardless of how—or more importantly, why—you choose to get your fitness on, there's probably a gym in the city that's perfect for you. 

So, if you're someone who identifies as a plus-size woman who's all about body positivity, you'll probably love Fitness by Sarah Taylor, a gym offering workouts that revolve around self-love.  

Helmed by Sarah Taylor, a plus size model and personal trainer who was crowned Miss Plus Canada in 2014, Fitness' first location launched in Etobicoke in March 2018. 

The gym's "100% judgement-free" concept has become so popular, they now have a second location at Bloor and Clinton. 

"No other fitness program includes the insight, personal triumphs and the tools developed by a female who personally overcame abuse and self-loathing to a place of confidence and strength," says Fitness' website. 

For a membership starting at $179 a month, members of Fitness can access group classes with welcoming names like 'You're the whole package', a full-body strength class, or 'Admirable arms'. 

"I know what it’s like as a plus-size woman to walk into a gym and feel intimidated, not know what to do, and not return," says Taylor. "But there is so much more to a happy life than just hitting the gym or losing weight, one must truly love the woman they are. " 

Fitness also offers one-one-one training sessions, online training packages, and the option to drop-in for classes at $25 a session. 

Both the Etobicoke and Clinton locations typically run around two classes a day. 

