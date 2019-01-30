Breathtaking outdoor skating rink just opened near Toronto

The Gore Meadows Ice Rink is set to officially open this weekend, and as far as outdoor skating rinks go, it might be the most beautiful one yet.

This sprawling skater's paradise has spent years in the making on the 143-acre land adjacent to the Gore Meadows Community Centre and Library in Brampton.

Made from artificial ice, the rink is outdoors but actually has a roof made from arched timber beams and galvanized steel, designed by ZAS Architects.

Timber lamella structure takes form above outdoor ice rink for phase 2 of Gore Meadows. @CityBrampton @wood_works pic.twitter.com/DaQ60foDH9 — ZAS Architects (@ZASArchitects) August 29, 2016

Skaters will still feel like they're gliding in the elements while being protected from the snow or too much sun, which can melt the ice even in winter.

It's a pay-per-use rink, meaning it's not free to skate here, though it will be free of charge this Sunday during the grand opening between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

It's $2.75 for adults up to 54 years-old, and $2 for kids under 13. Make sure to check out their drop-in schedule for Public Skate slots to know who is allowed to skate when.

Also keep in mind they don't do skate rentals here, so make sure you have your own. The Gore Meadows outdoor skating rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.