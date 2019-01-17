Drake's new $2.2 million hypercar coming to Toronto for Auto Show

Need a good reason to stop by the auto show this year? I'll give you Sixteen—the Devel Sixteen, that is.

The world's most mysterious luxury car is set to make its North American debut next month at the Canadian International Auto Show, right here in Toronto, where at least one notable resident is said to have pre-ordered the whip for a cool $2.2 million.

This is a huge deal, regardless of whether you're into cars or what you think of Drake's fancy lifestyle.

Not only is Canada getting something before anyone in the U.S. (always a delight), Torontonians will get a chance to see a vehicle so exclusive that many people don't even believe exists.

Built in Dubai, the so-called "hypercar" is rumoured to reach speeds of up to 500 km/h with a V16 engine and 5,007 horsepower.

"All this from a car made by a startup company from Dubai? It all sounds like a joke, I know," wrote Máté Petrány for Road and Track of the Devel Sixteen, which made its debut as a prototype in 2013.

"Vaporware we shouldn't give a second glance? Perhaps. But while the Devel Sixteen may very well turn out to be a failure, it's worth noting a few key facts while keeping an open mind."

Fast forward to Tuesday, when the Canadian International Auto Show announced that Devel Motors co-founder and car developer Majid Al Attar would be a featured guest speaker at the MTCC on February 13.

On top of that, his much-hyped car will serve as a centrepiece in the car show's much-hyped "Auto Exotica" feature.

The mysterious and powerful Devel Sixteen hypercar, with its V16 & 5,007 hp, will be featured in Auto Exotica at #CIAS2019!



You've never seen anything like this!



Tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/UPGPJn8DB7 .#ThePassionWithinUs pic.twitter.com/RFzgHnXX5j — Canadian AutoShow (@autoshowcanada) January 16, 2019

"The Devel Sixteen is catching eyes around the world, including those of Toronto’s hip hop megastar Drake," said Al Attar in a press release for the auto show.

"We are looking forward to bringing the Devel Sixteen to Toronto as we get ready to put the car into production later this year."

Prior to its North American debut next month, the production prototype will have only ever been showcased in Dubai and Paris. Video footage does exist of the hypercar's prototype zooming around the UAE desert, but few people have ever seen it in person.

You could be one of them in less than a month, if you happen to be in Toronto. Take that, New York, with your early access to Cool Ranch Dorito-shell tacos.