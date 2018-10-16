Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon road closures and route info for 2018

The 2018 edition of the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon returns Sunday October 21. The annual event that also includes a half marathon and 5k brings with it major road closures all over the city.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city this weekend.

Course map

Whether you're a runner or a spectator, the map below details all the route info for this weekend. You can find a high resolution version here.

Spectator areas

While you can watch the run from vantage points all across the route, if you're looking for something a bit more exciting, there are designated neighbourhood and cheering entertainment centres throughout the course. They can be found at the following locations.

Road closures

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon has more road closures than any event in the city, but fortunately for people making their way around downtown, many of them will be lifted by late Sunday afternoon.

Key areas of the run will, however, be closed from Saturday to Sunday evening. The chart below details all the closures taking place.

For more information visit the Toronto Waterfront Marathon website. Also here's an interactive map that is useful for tracking participants and charting road closures.