This hiking trail in Ontario comes with breathtaking views

If you're itching to get some outdoor adventure in before the dreaded first snowfall hits Toronto, there's a system of hidden hiking trails East of Toronto that will definitely satisfy any nature lover.

And, the fact that there's a panoramic viewpoint from the very top of the trail is just the cherry on top.

Rock Dunder is a 230-acre wilderness area of pristine water and forest, just 40 minutes outside of Kingston and inside the internationally recognized Thousand Islands Arch Biosphere Reserve.

Inside this reserve, you'll find three hiking routes to choose from, each ranging in difficulty, incline and length.

The easiest trail, called The Cabin Trail, will take you on a leisurely 1.3-kilometre stroll through the forest. The Morton Bay Loop is a tad longer at two kilometres, but by far the most popular of the three is the Summit Loop Trail - which will reward you with the most epic views.

This four-kilometre trail will eventually lead you up to a rock formation that seems to jut out of the earth like Pride Rock in the Lion King. This lookout point, at 84 metres above the Rideau Waterway, is the highest point in the area.

With the panoramic views surrounding the summit, it makes for the perfect place to rest for a bit, and take some pretty epic selfies.

Access to Rock Dunder requires a day pass ($10/ vehicle) and can be purchased online here. The area is open to the public from sunrise to sunset, from May until November.