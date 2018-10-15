Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gymshark toronto

UK fitness brand Gymshark arrives in Toronto to massive crowds

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

UK fitness brand Gymshark held a huge pop-up in Toronto this past weekend that delighted but also disappointed many. 

Huge lines wrapped around several blocks to wait for the chance to head inside, with many being granted their wish. 

However, for many, stock had run out and they were left extremely disappointed. 

Several big names in the world of fitness were in attendance, like David Laid, Steve Cook, Whitney Simmons, and Nikki Blackketter.

Many were thrilled to meet Gymshark's "ambassadors," but others were upset to find out they wouldn't have the chance. 

Gymshark and its CCO (Chief Creative Officer), Noel Mack, have been responding to complaints on Twitter all day trying to set things right. 

The company has also been active on Twitter asking for requests for a  new pop-up location. Perhaps they'll try Toronto again. 

Lead photo by

Gymshark

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the perfect fall day trip

Win Raptors home opener tickets from Tangerine

UK fitness brand Gymshark arrives in Toronto to massive crowds

Niagara Falls is throwing a huge holiday lights festival

This hiking trail in Ontario comes with breathtaking views

Magical holiday train is coming to Toronto

Win VIP passes to Screemers

You can hang out with ostriches on this farm near Toronto