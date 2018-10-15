UK fitness brand Gymshark arrives in Toronto to massive crowds

UK fitness brand Gymshark held a huge pop-up in Toronto this past weekend that delighted but also disappointed many.

Toronto, you truly blew us away.

Thank you to everyone who queued up to meet the Gymshark Family.

We’re back tomorrow from 11am 🙌#LiftToronto pic.twitter.com/54kyWPaVr4 — Gymshark (@Gymshark) October 14, 2018

Huge lines wrapped around several blocks to wait for the chance to head inside, with many being granted their wish.

Took my girlfriend to the @Gymshark pop up in Toronto, waited in line for hours only to be told we weren’t going to get in. Kinda disappointing considering she has been looking forward to this for some time. I don’t know whether it was poor organization or what but it sucked. — Stephane (@S1195P) October 13, 2018

However, for many, stock had run out and they were left extremely disappointed.

Extremely disappointed in the @Gymshark Toronto pop-up today! Waited in line for 8 hours and didn’t even get inside the doors! In the 8HOURS I waited not one gymshark athlete or employee bothered to come show love to the MANY people waisting their time to show YOU support! Awful. — CassandraBelle (@cassandra_belle) October 13, 2018

Several big names in the world of fitness were in attendance, like David Laid, Steve Cook, Whitney Simmons, and Nikki Blackketter.

Seven hour wait...?? no big deal when it’s @Gymshark ❤️🦈 Had the most amazing time at the #WeLiftToronto event this weekend💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/XUFz4bfOLX — blair waldorf❥ (@gabbymauro) October 15, 2018

Many were thrilled to meet Gymshark's "ambassadors," but others were upset to find out they wouldn't have the chance.

so gutted that i waited for six hours and didn’t get to meet any @Gymshark athletes, i didn’t even get in the building and got there at 9am, so proud of the insane turn out but there should be a better way of organizing so people get in — emily (@__emilyyjohnson) October 14, 2018

Gymshark and its CCO (Chief Creative Officer), Noel Mack, have been responding to complaints on Twitter all day trying to set things right.

Hey @enrichmint could you follow back so I can DM you please? 🙌🏻 let’s get your little sister straightened out! — Mackiavelli (@NoelMack_) October 14, 2018

The company has also been active on Twitter asking for requests for a new pop-up location. Perhaps they'll try Toronto again.