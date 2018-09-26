Sports & Play
The Toronto Blue Jays say goodbye to beloved manager John Gibbons

Tonight marks the final home game of the season for Toronto's major league baseball team, and the end of an era for longtime manager John Gibbons.

Blue Jays brass officially announced on Wednesday that they'd be parting ways with Gibbons, who signed a two-year extension in 2017, at the end of this season.

The 56-year-old former professional baseball player joined the Jays as manager in 2004, but was let go in 2008 and went to Kansas City. He was rehired to manage the Blue Jays in 2013 and has since led Toronto to the ALCS twice.

Sportsnet reported the news of Gibbons' impending departure early Wednesday morning after weeks of speculation about what's been described as "the worst kept secret in Toronto sports."

According to ESPN, he has a record of 791 games won as manager of the Blue Jays, second only to Cito Gaston.

Gibbons is known for his sense of humour and is thought to be well-liked by players. He's certainly a beloved figure among Blue Jays fans.

"John Gibbons" is the top trending topic on Twitter in Toronto right now as baseball fans express their disappointment...

And love...

And well wishes for the coach.

Keith Allison

