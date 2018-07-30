Sports & Play
Blue Jays fans applaud and condemn trade of Roberto Osuna

Roberto Osuna was traded to the Houston Astros today for Ken Giles and a pair of minor league pitchers. It was a move that many said the Toronto Blue Jays had to make.

According to reports, Jays ownership made the decision earlier this season in the wake of Osuna's arrest on assault charges.

By trading Osuna now, Blue Jays owner Rogers Communications is mitigating any risks of consumer and shareholder backlash should they have welcomed him back to the roster once his suspension concluded this weekend.

Roberto Osuna himself has released a statement saying he's "excited to join the Houston Astros and move forward with a fresh start to my career."

Fans have both applauded and lamented the trade, both commending the spirit of it while expressing frustration at the quality of players it brought back.

Meanwhile, Osuna is expected back at Rogers Centre on September 24. That's when his new team starts a 3-game series to mark the final Jays' homestand of the regular season.

