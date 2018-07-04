Sports & Play
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario scalper bots

Premier Doug Ford halts the rollout of a price cap on ticket resales

Sports & Play
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Almost exactly a year ago, the Ontario government announced proposed legislation to crack down on ticket bots and scalpers.

The proposed changes included the banning of ticket bots, banning the sale of tickets purchased using bots, capping resale prices, requiring business that sell tickets to give more information to customers, and establishing "new enforcement measures" to make sure the rules are followed.

Now, with Premier Doug Ford in office, a part of this plan has been suspended until further notice.  

While the wider anti-scalping law, the Ticket Sales Act, came into effect in Ontario on July 1, a note was added around the part of the law to do with capping ticket prices.

It reads that capping will come "into force on a day to be named by proclamation of the Lieutenant Governor."

ontario scalper bots

A screenshot from the Ontario laws website. Courtesy ontario.ca.

When the premier's office was asked about this addition it said that a further review of the resale cap and its enforcement was needed, according to the Toronto Star.

Opposition leader Andrea Horwath was quick to call Ford out for "taking the side of scalper-bots." 

And the people in Ontario are definitely not pleased about this finding.

It's going to be a wait-and-see game to see when the cap gets introduced. 

Lead photo by

Brian M

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

10 fun things to do with kids outdoors in Toronto

Premier Doug Ford halts the rollout of a price cap on ticket resales

Jose Bautista returns to an outpouring of love in Toronto

John Tavares turned down a lifetime of free bagels for Toronto

Scotiabank Arena officially replaces the ACC

5 epic caves to visit near Toronto

The 10 most popular rides at Canada's Wonderland right now

Here's a map of all the parks with free sunscreen in Toronto