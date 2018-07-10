There's a lake on a mountain near Toronto
Prince Edward County is arguably one of the best summer spots in Southern Ontario. With countless wineries, breweries, and sandy beaches nearby, it’s heaven for anyone looking to relax and escape the city.
Luckily, PEC is only two hours from Toronto and boasts one of Ontario’s natural wonders — Lake on the Mountain. This park is truly magical, and oddly perplexing, as it defies all geographical and geological theory.
Located 62 meters above the Bay of Quinte, Lake on the Mountain is surrounded by both mystery and legend. Because of this, it attracts thousands of visitors each year to catch a glimpse of its pristine waters.
The stories and legends told as to how the lake came to be are just as colourful as the lake itself: a volcano, meteorites, and massive glacier whirlpool have all been suggested.
However, the most accepted theory is that it’s the result of a collapsed doline (sinkhole) that is common to areas with limestone rock formations.
There is rich cultural history of the land, and the Mohawks referred to it as the ‘Lake of the Gods”. Early settlers even believed the lake was bottomless.
It is a constant source of curiosity, as there is always a constant flow of clean, fresh water, with no apparent source. Also, the water levels never seem to vary.
Lake on the Mountain Park is open from May to October and is for day-use only, with no camping options available. Luckily, Sandbanks Provincial Park is only 30 minutes away, and it has over 500 camp sites.
