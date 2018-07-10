There's a lake on a mountain near Toronto

Prince Edward County is arguably one of the best summer spots in Southern Ontario. With countless wineries, breweries, and sandy beaches nearby, it’s heaven for anyone looking to relax and escape the city.

A post shared by neha ravella (@ravellaaa) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

Luckily, PEC is only two hours from Toronto and boasts one of Ontario’s natural wonders — Lake on the Mountain. This park is truly magical, and oddly perplexing, as it defies all geographical and geological theory.

A post shared by Valeskie (@_her_wandering_soul_) on May 29, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

Located 62 meters above the Bay of Quinte, Lake on the Mountain is surrounded by both mystery and legend. Because of this, it attracts thousands of visitors each year to catch a glimpse of its pristine waters.

A post shared by the BREL team - PEC (@getwhatyouwantinthecounty) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

The stories and legends told as to how the lake came to be are just as colourful as the lake itself: a volcano, meteorites, and massive glacier whirlpool have all been suggested.

However, the most accepted theory is that it’s the result of a collapsed doline (sinkhole) that is common to areas with limestone rock formations.

A post shared by Jessalyn Taylor (@jessalyntay) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

There is rich cultural history of the land, and the Mohawks referred to it as the ‘Lake of the Gods”. Early settlers even believed the lake was bottomless.

A post shared by Prince Edward County 🏖🍇🎨 (@visitthecounty) on Jun 4, 2018 at 8:37pm PDT

It is a constant source of curiosity, as there is always a constant flow of clean, fresh water, with no apparent source. Also, the water levels never seem to vary.

A post shared by Valeskie (@_her_wandering_soul_) on Jun 4, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT

Lake on the Mountain Park is open from May to October and is for day-use only, with no camping options available. Luckily, Sandbanks Provincial Park is only 30 minutes away, and it has over 500 camp sites.