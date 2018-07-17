This hiking trail near Toronto comes with an epic waterfall

Less than an hour from Toronto is a trail that literally has everything to create the perfect summer day – waterfalls, hiking trails, cycling paths, cliff views and a pretty cool suspension bridge.

The Chedoke Radial Trail in Hamilton is a 2.7 km section of the greater Bruce Trailthat lines the stunning Niagara Escarpment. This trail is built on the former trackway of the Brantford and Hamilton Electric Railway, and today, has been repurposed for both hikers and cyclists to enjoy.

The main pathway hits a number of notable attractions along the way, all while allowing visitors to take in the magnificent views of the west end of Hamilton and the Dundas Valley below.

One of the first stops along the trail is the highly visited Chedoke Stairsthat has become a huge draw for fitness fanatics. This 289-step spacious staircase has two lanes which makes it an ideal spot to tackle with a group of friends.

There are parking lots at the top and bottom of the stairs and it can be accessed via the Chedoke Civic Golf Course.

Once you’re done getting a sweaty workout in, be sure to cool off by the stunning Westcliffe Falls which can be seen from the very top of the stairs. This 60 ft ribbon cascade falls has water flowing year round is one of Hamilton’s hidden gems.

If you’re still on the hunt for more waterfalls after, luckily you’re in the right place – after all, Hamilton is known as the City of Waterfalls, with over 100 in the area. Chedoke Fallsand Denlow Fallsare two of the closest nearby.

The Chedoke Radial Trail has a ton of access points with the Corktown Park being the easiest connection to find. The trail is open all year and is considered an easy pathway for all levels.