Toronto is getting an indoor bocce-golf course

Bocce ball and golfers rejoice! Toronto is getting an indoor bocce ball-golf course by way of LOB, a new restaurant and bar with a nine-hole course inside of it.

Bocce ball-golf, or Gocce ball, as it's known on the professional circuit, combines the ball-throwing genius of games like croquet and lawn bowling with the athleticism and stamina required of golf.

LOB looks to take up space near Queen and Broadview, just south of the Broadview Hotel.

Game bars have become popular in recent years, with places like Track & Field and Bangarang drawing in those who want to toss a beanbag while having a brew.

LOB is aiming to open sometime next month.