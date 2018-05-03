Toronto Islands in full-swing this weekend

Spring has sprung, with some very summer-like weather, and businesses on the Toronto Islands are beginning to open up.

While the ferries have been open since April, this weekend may be the perfect time to take your first ferry ride of the season.

While you're on the Islands and looking for somewhere to grab a bite, look no further than The Rectory Cafe. They're open now from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

The Toronto Island Bicycle Rental is officially open, as of earlier this week, so you can bike it all off, too.

Get a little lost in the William Meany Maze and enjoy being able to see the actual ground when it’s not covered in snow.

Artscape Gibraltar Point is also open and their new Museum of Future Anthropology exhibition is on display at the Hallway Gallery. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only.

The Centreville Amusement Park is opening up for its 2018 season on Saturday as well, though for the month of May the park is only open on weekends (with the exception of Monday, May 21).

While there is no fee to access the park, or Far Enough Farms (still closed), you have to pony up to get on the rides. An all-day ride pass for a family of four is almost $111 at the gate — save a couple of dollars by buying it online.

If you're a fanatic, a season pass is just over $75. Worth it if you're planning on riding the coasters there more than one day this summer, as the single-day pass is pretty steep at over $30.

Whether you're a smooth or extreme rider (extreme meaning the log ride) there's something for you on the Islands — and luckily this year we aren't seeing any massive flooding this year, so happy trails!