The top 10 sports camps in Toronto

Sports camps in Toronto are a great way to keep kids preoccupied in the summer and also improve their athletic and social skills. Whether it's on the field, in the water or up in the air, there's no better way to spend a sunny day than playing your favourite sport.

Here are my picks for the top sports camps in Toronto.

Rock climbing camp

Challenge your little monkey to get to the top of the wall with a week-long summer camp at the Toronto Climbing Academy in East York. Available for kids between the age of seven and 11, this state-of-the-art climbing centre is the ultimate jungle gym.

Ball hockey camp

Withrow Ball Hockey Academy day camp at the Riverdale Park Rink just south of the Danforth lets kids of all levels aged six to 14 try their hand at ball hockey. It's suitable both for absolute beginners as well as those preparing for the Junior Provincial tournament.

Baseball Camp

Leaside Baseball Camp is the perfect place to send your Josh Donaldson in the making. Open to anyone between the ages of five and 12, this all-day camp has length options from one to 10 weeks, and even offers weekly report cards to help keep track of performance progress.

Hockey and landsports camp

Near Avenue Road and St. Clair, UCC's camp was originally hockey-only but now offers a number of sports summer programs, from golf to lacrosse, for anyone between six and 16 years-old.

Soccer and multi-sport camps

There's two options of camps at the Cherry Beach Soccer Club. The multi-sports camp runs the gamut with games like ultimate frisbee, badminton, and golf. The soccer camp is for kids with a competitive background in soccer, so expect more complicated drills.

Gymnastics camp

Kids are bendy things already, so why not get them even more flexible at the Toronto Premiere Gymnastics summer camp? They've got a location in East Chinatown and another by Don Mills and Lawrence, offering options like tumbling camp, circus and recreational classes.

Tennis and Squash Camp

As one of the most popular clubs for racquet sports, Mayfair's locations at Downsview, Lake Shore and in Markham run summer camps with certified professionals. Whether it's tennis or squash, kids at this camp will definitely finish summer with a killer back swing.

Canoeing and kayaking camp

With access to the Toronto Islands and the lake's inner harbour, The Harbourfront Centre offers a variety of paddling programs. They've got kayaks and big Voyageur canoes for group trips, all equipped with floatation devices in case of in-water floundering.

Skateboarding Camp

After a summer at Skate Loft your camper will be owning the half pipe. Well, maybe not on a Rodney Mullen level, but at least without falling off the board. Aside from skills they'll also go on day trips to different skateparks outside of the camp's home base at Eglinton and Warden.

Biking camp

Located right by the Markham GO station, Joyride 150 is for the aspiring BMX-ers who want to cruise, rain or shine. With an outdoor and indoor park, Joyrider summer campers will learn from professional bikers. For anyone that doesn't have their own bike, there are rentals available.