Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Sporting Life 10k

Sporting Life 10K route and road closures in Toronto for 2018

The annual Sporting Life 10K is taking place on May 13. As usual, there will be several road closures that you'll want to take note of.

The massive running event heads right down Yonge Street before veering along Richmond St. through the Entertainment District and concluding near Fort York.

Whether you're looking to cheer on the runners or to avoid traffic jams, here's everything you need to know about this year's event.

Route

This map indicates the route of the Sporting Life 10K. 

Road Closures
 

Due to the large scale of the event, there will be a ton of road closures. Allow additional travel time if you need to get across Yonge St. between Lawrence Avenue and Richmond. Here's a list of the affected streets:

  • Yonge Street from Lawrence to Eglinton avenues (4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
  • Fort York Boulevard from Bathurst Street to Lakeshore Boulevard (4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
  • Yonge Street between Eglinton Avenue and Richmond Street (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Richmond Street between Yonge and Peter streets (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Peter Streer/Blue Jays Way between Richmond and Front streets (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Westbound Front Street between Blue Jays Way and Bathurst Street (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Bathurst Street between Front Street and Lakeshore Boulevard (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Fleet Street from Strachan Avenue to Fort York Boulevard (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
