Photo leaked of Roberto Osuna in Toronto Police holding cell

A photo of what appears to be Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna in a police holding cell is making the rounds online right now, as fans continue to reel from the news of his arrest and subsequent assault charge.

Osuna, who earlier this year set a major league record for the youngest player ever to save 100 career games, was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Jays fans were shocked and saddened to learn not only of the charge, but that the star player had been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.

Toronto Police confirmed on Tuesday that Osuna, 23, was arrested and charged with assault in relation to an incident that took place overnight.

Police did not, however, reveal any additional information about the circumstances of his arrest or the nature of the charge against him.

It came as quite a surprise to those following the story, then, when Global News released an image on Wednesday morning of what they say is Osuna in a police holding cell following his arrest.

Exclusive: Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna pictured in holding cell after arrest for assault https://t.co/OvtPXWmJQr — Paul Sweeney (@PaulSweeneyYYZ) May 9, 2018

The Toronto-based TV broadcaster did not specify where the image came from, only that it had been "obtained" exclusively.

Based on the fact that someone appears to have taken a photo of a holding cell monitor, Torontonians are already speculating that the image was leaked from inside the police station.

Global does quote a "police source" as saying the incident was "domestic related" in the same article — something that police have not officially gone on record as saying as of yet.

This is so tabloid.



I hope Osuna gets the appropriate punishment if he is found guilty, but why the hell is a reputable news outlet publishing a jail cell photo? https://t.co/dVxDoHCKFO — Cal Maclellan (@califax) May 9, 2018

Interesting as the holding cell picture might be to some, backlash to Global's publication of it has been swift.

"Whoever provided this photo should lose their jobs," commented one person on a Newstalk 1010 Facebook post about the photo. "Since when do we film people incarcerated and then provide it to the press!"

"So wrong to post this!" wrote somebody else. "He has been accused not convicted. This disgusts me."

Not going to retweet it, but @globalnews publishing a picture of Roberto Osuna in a jail cell is completely inappropriate — James Bell (@makeTObetter) May 9, 2018

Toronto Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Osuna is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Jake Petricka has been recalled from the Buffalo Bisons to play in his absence.