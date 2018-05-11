This farm near Toronto is a totally off-the-grid weekend escape

Was there anything better than being a kid and spending the summer at camp? Well, you can have that again, Just an hour outside Toronto is Jecara Farms, where you can re-live your childhood memories with a bunch of your best friends, instead of camp counsellors.

A post shared by Lauren Miller (@lomillerphoto) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

Jecara Farms, located in Schomberg, is a stunning property in the country that has three rustic cabins for rent, that sleep 2-4 people each. Built from century old barn beams, you’ll instantly feel transported back in time in these charming chalets.

A post shared by Meghan Greeley (@meghan_greeley) on Nov 25, 2016 at 7:52am PST

Each cabin is equipped with a wood stove for those chilly summer evenings, and an outdoor barbecue and firepit for back-to-basics cooking. Although there is no running water in the cabins, fresh drinking water is supplied, as is propane and firewood.

A post shared by Jamie (@jamesdavidmarch) on Sep 19, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

Don’t be deterred by the lack of modern features; you’ll never find yourself bored. The pond is just steps from your cabin porch and is perfect for swimming and canoeing and there are tons of hiking trails on and around the property.

A post shared by Joel Solish (@foodie411) on Apr 27, 2014 at 4:13pm PDT

Jecara Farms puts most summer camps to shame too with the sheer amount of year-round activities and facilities on the property. Guests can choose to engage in hockey, cycling, fishing, basketball, beach volleyball, snowshoeing and skiing.

Of course, laying on the dock the entire weekend with a beer is also a great option too.

A post shared by Holley (@holleycorfield) on Jul 17, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

For those animal lovers who need a furry baby fix, the farm has a ton of adorable livestock to gawk at and pet. Horses, sheep, chickens, dogs and cats are all nearby.

A post shared by Lincy John (@lincy_john) on May 24, 2016 at 6:10pm PDT

End your weekend by roasting marshmallows by your private firepit and getting cozy with the fluffy pillows and quilts that are supplied in each cabin. You’ll sleep like a baby under the stars, with only the sounds of frogs and coyotes — a nice change from that non-stop Toronto noise!

A post shared by mimosakabir (@mimosakabir) on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

If you’re in need of a coffee fix in the morning, be sure to check out the nearby Grackle Coffee Company for a few baked goods and drinks, or stop by local favourite, The Schomberg Pub, for some satisfying pub food.