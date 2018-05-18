This epic Ontario biking trail takes you past hundreds of parks and beaches

What the CN Tower is to great views, the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail (GWLT) is to great cycling. This gigantic biking trail stretches over 3000 km throughout Ontario, with access points in major cities like Kingston, Toronto and Hamilton.

You can also access this trail in over 140 other communities.

Whether you’re looking for just an hour-long bike ride or want to plan a multi-day cycling trip with friends, the GWLT comes with great views, accessible routes and well-maintained trails for easy riding.

20 years ago, the GLWT was created to celebrate and reconnect people to Canada’s Great Lakes: the largest group of freshwater lakes on earth. Back then, it ran just under 300 km from Hamilton to Trenton, along Lake Ontario’s northern shoreline.

Today, the trail continues to expand and now begins just north of Cornwall. It continues along the waterfront of Durham, Toronto and around the bend of Lake Ontario to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

From there, the trail continues along the shores of Lake Eerie to Point Pelee and along the waterfront of Lake Huron.

One of the best things about the trail is that no two areas are the same. One day you’ll be biking through wetlands, forests and beaches. On other days, you’ll find yourself in the middle of wine country, among the vines — a pit stop you need to take.

This enormous trail hits hundreds of notable destinations along the route including 23 provincial parks, 3 national parks, 65 conservation areas, 125 beaches and 3 major wine regions.

With so much to do on (and off) your bike, you’ll easily be able to fill an entire day, or an entire week, this summer.