World's top figure skating stars training in Toronto this summer

Two of the world's figure skating superstars have moved to the city to train with one the best coaches here and fans of the winter sport are losing it.

Evgenia Medvedeva is moving to toronto to train with brian and yuzu



18-year-old Olympic medalist from Russia Evgenia Medvedeva announced Monday that she's ditched her longtime coach in Moscow to work with famed coach Brian Orser in Toronto instead.

Evgenia Medvedeva has confirmed today in Moscow that she will be training with Brian Orser in Toronto. Yuzu and Evgenia together every day at the same rink! OMG. #羽生結弦 — Jack Gallagher (@sportsjapan) May 7, 2018

It's an especially exciting idea for fans because she'll be sharing the rink at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club with another fan favourite.

im still shook that yuzuru hanyu trains here in toronto — kay (@thankgoth) February 17, 2018

Japanese superstar Yuzuru Hanyu — a two-time Olympic Champion — has been training under Brian Orser since 2012 and makes frequent trips to Toronto to train at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club.

Yuzu's fans have been going crazy since his return to the city at the end of February.

yuzuru hanyu spotted in toronto taking public transportation pic.twitter.com/UApB9MjG9a — elaine (@minuteswaltz) February 17, 2018

After a long hiatus (he sustained a knee injury in November) the skating prodigy's stalkers — I mean, supporters — are once again on the lookout for sightings of the figure skating "G.O.A.T."

This apparently is what #YuzuruHanyu orders at his favorite restaurant in #Toronto. https://t.co/4aLPJkvWaP — Iron Klaus (@Iron_Klaus) February 19, 2018

If Evegenia's Toronto fan base is anywhere near the level of Yuzu's, expect to find information on social media about all of the skater's favourite Toronto haunts.

Yuzu's bestie, Spanish medal-winner Javier Fernández, is also based in Toronto under Brian Orser.

Yuzuru Hanyu 🇯🇵 and Javier Fernandez 🇪🇸: a classic friendship born from the Toronto Cricket Club, friends that set the standard for the podium hug. pic.twitter.com/aZx20rMALn — 🐨nikola@EUROSPAM (@notgneissatall) December 13, 2017

Their famed bromance developed at the Toronto club, making headlines for their stellar bro hugs.

Whether or not Javier will be in Toronto at the same time as Yuzuru and Evgenia has yet to be seen: we'll wait for the social media proof.