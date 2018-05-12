Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
yuzuru hanyu toronto

World's top figure skating stars training in Toronto this summer

Two of the world's figure skating superstars have moved to the city to train with one the best coaches here and fans of the winter sport are losing it. 

18-year-old Olympic medalist from Russia Evgenia Medvedeva announced Monday that she's ditched her longtime coach in Moscow to work with famed coach Brian Orser in Toronto instead. 

It's an especially exciting idea for fans because she'll be sharing the rink at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club with another fan favourite. 

Japanese superstar Yuzuru Hanyu — a two-time Olympic Champion — has been training under Brian Orser since 2012 and makes frequent trips to Toronto to train at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club. 

Yuzu's fans have been going crazy since his return to the city at the end of February. 

After a long hiatus (he sustained a knee injury in November) the skating prodigy's stalkers — I mean, supporters — are once again on the lookout for sightings of the figure skating "G.O.A.T." 

If Evegenia's Toronto fan base is anywhere near the level of Yuzu's, expect to find information on social media about all of the skater's favourite Toronto haunts. 

Yuzu's bestie, Spanish medal-winner Javier Fernández, is also based in Toronto under Brian Orser. 

Their famed bromance developed at the Toronto club, making headlines for their stellar bro hugs. 

Whether or not Javier will be in Toronto at the same time as Yuzuru and Evgenia has yet to be seen: we'll wait for the social media proof. 

Lead photo by

Japan Olympic Team

World's top figure skating stars training in Toronto this summer

