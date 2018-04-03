There's an historic kissing bridge near Toronto
Less than 90 minutes from Toronto lies one of the most cherished and rarest pieces of Ontario history - the last wooden covered bridge in the entire province.
The West Montrose Covered Bridge, located in West Montrose, is an iconic site of Waterloo County, and many people believe it's a miracle that it still stands after 137 years.
Built in 1881, this beloved bridge has survived high winds, floods, snow and ice storms, and the test of time.
Built from mostly oak and white pine when first constructed, many elements of the bridge have been replaced over the decades to ensure its durability and stability.
The West Montrose Covered Bridge was designated as a Provincial Historic Site in August of 1960. Since 2007, the Bridge has also been protected under the Ontario Heritage Act and is listed on the Canadian Register of Historic Places.
Also known to locals as "The Kissing Bridge" due to the intimacy and privacy the covered structure offers, it has becoming increasingly popular for nervous lovers to pop the question under.
The romantic nature of the bridge also makes it an epic spot to shoot engagement or wedding photos.
Last year, the bridge garnered a ton of attention due to the remake of ‘IT’, which shot several scenes starring the child actors around the bridge - sadly, Pennywise never made an appearance.
The film is set in the state of Maine, which has 9 wooden covered bridges still standing.
Today, the bridge can still be used by pedestrians, buggy traffic, and vehicles weighing less than three tonnes for crossing the Grand River.
When you visit, be sure to also stop in at the Olde Bridge Place Gift Shop close to the bridge that is fully stocked with locally made souvenirs including jewelry, clothing, gourmet foods, home décor and more.
Join the conversation Load comments