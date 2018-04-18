Blue Jays game vs Royals is a live stream on Facebook

No cable? No problem! - at least not when it comes to watching today's Toronto Blue Jays game.

Facebook will be streaming the MLB matchup live and for free this afternoon as the Blue Jays take on the Kansas City Royals at home.

First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. ET, if you're interested, and the Jays have shared instructions on how to watch (one of which is "hide your screen from your boss") via Facebook.

If you'd rather catch the action on TV, well... you're out of luck.

Only people who are logged into the social network (or have tickets to Wednesday's game at the Rogers Centre) will be able to watch live. You can thank an exclusive partnership between Major League Baseball and Facebook for that.

This will be the third of 25 "digital-only broadcasts" scheduled for 2018 as part of MLB's deal with Facebook, and the first this season to feature the Blue Jays.

A second Jays game will be streamed as part of the deal, which includes only afternoon weekday games, on May 24 when the L.A. Angels visit the Rogers Centre.

Facebook is thought to have paid between $30 and $35 million for exclusive rights to broadcast the 25 games in question, according to Bloomberg, with MLB owners unanimously approving the deal back in March.

This marks the first time a major U.S. sports league has agreed to show regular season games on Facebook alone. MLB itself is producing the game with analysts Cliff Floyd and Jeremy Guthrie, in-game reporter Alexa Datt, and announcer Scott Braun.