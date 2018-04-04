Liberty Village really hates the TFC

Here's something you might not know unless you live near BMO Field: Canadian soccer fans can be just as obnoxious as their European counterparts are portrayed to be in "football hooligan" movies.

It's not that they're particularly violent, mean, or even disorderly – it's just that there's a lot of them.

A lot of drunk, yelling, scarf-wearing soccer people clogging up Liberty Village before and after TFC games.

A recent City News report pointed to congestion concerns in the area, noting that gridlock takes over every street in the neighbourhood on game days due to an influx of people and lack of infrastructure.

Getting into and out of Liberty Village can be tough on any day, but it becomes nearly impossible when TFC games are scheduled at Exhibition Place – to the point where some residents stay indoors, or leave their own neighbourhood to avoid the swarms of red people and their many cars.

yes, you can't move because of all the plastered out of their minds TFC soccer fans. I wouldn't go near Liberty Village with them around. — bigaltoronto (@AllanBSportsFan) March 31, 2017

The problem goes beyond road congestion, though, according to some residents.

Bars and restaurants become similarly rammed on game days, meaning that locals either can't get a seat, can't get a drink, or can't get a french fry into their face before someone screams "WOOOO!" in their ear.

Boom!! @torontofc does it!!! #MLSCup champions! Here’s out it played out in Liberty Village from that penalty time rebound to the final whistle! #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/eFontvpicJ — James Cohen (@JamesCohen82) December 9, 2017

Congestion on sidewalks and public transit can also be super annoying for people who aren't drunk and / or have to get somewhere fast.

There needs to be another pedestrian bridge that connects Liberty Village to BMO/exhibition, aside from using the GO station. TFC fans clearly don't give a shit about blocking roads and the toronto police clearly don't give a shit about preventing it. — Derek Blasutti (@dawgbone98) November 30, 2017

It's important to note that most of the people who come to TFC games are pleasant and respectful. They come with family, they support local businesses, and they're just looking to have some fun.

Others, though, take the opportunity of being wasted after a soccer game to kick over garbage cans, spit on people and yell about their genitals.

They were chanting a rally song, in unison, which concluded with them all yelling "Suck my d*ck!" -- this wasn't their first game.



I live in Liberty Village, and I'm sorry, your family might be great fans, but there is a surplus of ugly behavior from TFC's fanbase. — Glen Matthews (@GlenJM) March 4, 2018

All of that said, most of the beef that any Liberty Village residents have with TFC fans seems to be rooted in congestion.

Lights from BMO stadium may keep some condo units bright all night long, and the noise from crowds during games can be intense, but that's all part of urban living. The Honda Indy is way, way worse.

This is a problem of too many people, not enough space and not enough places to drink beer at night for people who actually live in the area. And it's been one for a while now.

I'm not sure what the "Liberty" in Liberty Village refers to, but apparently it's not liberty from drunken soccer fans. — Daniel Berkal (@danielberkal) June 19, 2011

That doesn't make it any less of a real problem, though.

A quick search on Twitter, Instagram, or the very popular closed Facebook group for Liberty Village residents proves that TFC games are far from beloved.

BMO Field does set off cool fireworks before soccer games sometimes, however, and it's hard to be mad at fireworks.