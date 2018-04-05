Drake kisses ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke at Raptors game

Drake and Doris, sitting in a tree, k-i-s-s-on-the-cheek!

The Toronto Raptors extended their NBA Eastern Conference lead last night at the ACC with an important 96-78 victory over the Boston Celtics and, naturally, Champagne Papi was there to cheer for his team.

Also present was Doris Burke — the 52-year-old ESPN analyst and former basketball player who just so happens to be the apple of our boy's eye.

You could cut the romantic tension with a knife, if you were Drake.

Drake is still out here ready to risk it all for Doris Burke. pic.twitter.com/kUq0jepwZs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 5, 2018

Up until last night, Drizzy hadn't actually met Burke in person — not formally — though he did reportedly make "heart hands" at her during a game in 2016.

Still, the Canadian music artist's super-crush is very well known among NBA fans.

Drake has professed his love for Burke publicly on several occasions, once while wearing a shirt with her face and the words "Woman Crush Everyday" on it.

Drake just managed to ruin his cool shirt by inviting Doris Burke to his house for dinner "as long as she comes alone" This dude is so weird pic.twitter.com/cW7V1JBvAy — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 17, 2016

He also asked her to dinner on live TV a few years back. Burke responded to the invitation later on Twitter, writing: "Dinner is on [heart emoji]."

@Drake dinner is on ❤️️ — Doris Burke (@heydb) November 17, 2016

With both parties at the Raptors game last night, fans of this unusual courtside romance were on high alert — and even more so after Drizzy shared a video of his dream woman on Instagram Stories.

Burke has laughed off the whole Drake crush situation before, confirming to New York Magazine in 2016 that she'd never actually met or gone to dinner with the rapper.

This made their encounter last night all the more special... at least for young Aubrey.

Drake was seen walking up to Burke at one point while she was calling the game with fellow ESPN host Mike Breen.

"Perhaps not surprisingly, Drake went right in for a kiss," reported Uproxx.

It was just a kiss on the cheek, plus a warm hug and a few words said while holding hands, but it was enough to solicit some giggles from Drizzy.

Breen joked about the encounter later during the broadcast, pointing out again that Drake is a huge fan of Burke.

"I'm appreciative of that Mike," she replied. "… he made my life a hell of a lot more fun for a couple of weeks last year."