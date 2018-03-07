There's a new indoor skydiving centre just outside Toronto

Want to try a free fall jump without the risk (and cost) of skydiving?

The Toronto area just got a new "experiential entertainment" facility for cautious thrill seekers in the form of iFLY Toronto – Whitby, the second local outpost of a popular indoor skydiving chain with 37 locations across the world.

Prior to the opening of Whitby's flight chamber last month, eager flyers had been able to hit up the iFLY in Oakville since 2014.

Now their options have doubled – and those interested in actually taking up the sport of bodyflight can do so in Durham Region, where athletes are already training for international indoor skydiving competitions.

The new Whitby facility has an 18-foot-tall glass flight chamber with wall-to-wall airflow, which is said to provide "the exact feeling people get when they jump out of a plane."

I can verify that the body mechanics are very similar – but the exact feeling of jumping out of a plane is more stomach-in-throat, adrenaline punch than the "Wee! This is fun!" of indoor skydiving.

Still, the latter is awesome to experience – and a great way to work up the nerve to free fall without any cushions or glass in the way.