Harry Potter festival near Toronto lets you ride the Hogwarts Express

All aboard to wizard prison!

The Waterloo Central Railway is calling upon all witches, wizards, half-bloods and muggles to help save the day this fall during its annual Magical Wizards Festival.

New to the Harry Potter-themed fest this year is something called the Hogwarts interactive Train Experience to Azkaban Spellbound Prison – which, judging by the description, sounds like an escape room on wheels.

"Your dark forces briefing and training begins as you board the train with your professors and off you go on this excursion," reads the event's description. "Following your successful mission all Secret Agents will be dropped off at our the festival for fun, food and fantasy!"

Located just an hour-and-a-half from Toronto, the experience begins in St. Jacob's Ontario with participants boarding a 100-year-old stream train. From there, they will participate in a 2-hour-long, interactive show and "covert mission to Spellbound Prison."

Seven steam trains will be departing from the site of the Magical Wizard Festival on both September 8 and 9 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., with prices in the $45-55 range.

Book fast, if you're interested. These things tend to sell out quickly.