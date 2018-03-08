Major Toronto tourist attractions now accept Chinese currency

Toronto is stepping up its mobile payment game to make it even easier for Chinese tourists to spend lots and lots of money here.

Tourism Toronto announced in a press release this morning that two of the city's most prominent attractions – Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and the CN Tower – will henceforth be accepting WeChat and Alipay.

Both of these apps essentially work to let people pay for Canadian goods and services in Chinese yuan. The conversion happens instantly, through the app, making the purchase experience simple and seamless.

"Chinese consumers are increasingly using mobile payments options as their preferred method of payment for goods and services," reads the Tourism Toronto release. "Together, WeChat Pay and Alipay have more than 1.3 billion active users."

And China is a very important market for tourism in Toronto.

Approximately 319,000 visitors came from the region last year alone, spending a combined $304 million – an increase of 147 per cent over just five years.

#Toronto stores rush to add WeChat and Alipay as payment options https://t.co/a4nfkqXkNd pic.twitter.com/yr49nwWRTd — blogTO (@blogTO) February 17, 2018

The CN Tower and Ripley's Aquarium join local malls like the Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Scarborough Town Centre, Square One and CF Sherway Gardens in accepting Chinese mobile payment options.

"2018 has been declared the Canada-China Year of Tourism," said Johanne Bélanger, President and CEO of Tourism Toronto in the release. "This is a time to focus on how easy it is for Chinese travellers to visit Toronto and experience the region in a way that's both exciting and convenient."

"That sense of welcome Toronto is known for extends to welcoming the payment options that many Chinese visitors are comfortable using."