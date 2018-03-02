There's a massive tulip festival in Ontario this spring

Despite a brief return of winter weather this week, recent warming trends have fixed my mind on the arrival of spring and all the various day trips and getaways to be embarked upon.

Of the destination events on the horizon, few rival the Canadian Tulip Festival for its unfettered celebration of the season as a period of rebirth and beauty. Spread across multiple venues, there will be over a million tulips in bloom as part of the festivities.

The event takes place in Ottawa and Gatineau between May 11 and 21, with various programming across the two cities. The highlight, however, is surely the display at Commissioners Park at Dows Lake, where there's a one kilometre stretch of tulip beds to explore.

It might not out-tulip Holland's world renowned festival, but this is the biggest event of its kind in Canada, and it dramatically marks the height of spring in Ontario.

Beyond Commissioners Park, you can also soak up tulip displays at Byward Market, Lansdowne Park, and even tulip-infused culinary offerings at Zibi Gatineau. If there was a time to check out the Ottawa area in the next little while, this would be it.

There are various shuttles from downtown Ottawa to the main festival sites, though you can also drive direct to Dows Lake and park nearby for $15. From there, the choice is yours whether you want to explore on your own or in a guided tour.

The countdown to spring is on.