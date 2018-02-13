Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth is retiring effective immediately

Veteran sportscaster Jerry Howarth, best known as the radio voice of the Toronto Blue Jays, retired abruptly this morning in light of health issues affecting his voice.

Howarth, 71, was born in Pennsylvania and raised in California, but moved to Toronto in 1981 to join the Blue Jays.

He's been here ever since, rocking a 36-year-long stint in our home and native land.

"Who knew that I would spend more than half my life in Toronto with my wife, Mary, and our two sons, Ben and Joe, doing what I love to do most, reaching out to friends and fans alike across our great country to talk baseball?" wrote Howarth in a statement on Tuesday.

Congratulations on a wonderful career, Jerry!



We wish you the best in retirement. #ThankYouJerry pic.twitter.com/bHI6dpUKgH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 13, 2018

"I am blessed and I am grateful," he continued. "I thank everyone who has made this journey of mine so rewarding in every way."

Howarth has called an estimated 7,500 professional baseball games over the course of his career, according to Sportsnet, including "every major milestone for the Blue Jays."

He was there for six division titles and two World Series championships. He's been honoured by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, has won the Sports Media Canada award for achievement in broadcasting – twice – and will forever be synonymous with the home run call "There She Goes!"

Jerry Howarth is a part of the @BlueJays and part of Toronto. On behalf of all Toronto residents and Blue Jays fans, I wish Jerry a long and happy retirement. He's a very special person and we will miss his voice on the air. pic.twitter.com/xXAa2QW3YY — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 13, 2018

To top it all, he's now a Canadian citizen. Talk about a dope career. Congratulations, Mr. Horwath! Toronto will surely miss your baseball broadcast commentary.