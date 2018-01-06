The top 5 winter weekend getaways within two hours of Toronto

Winter getaways from Toronto in the two hour range are ideal. While there are plenty of snowy adventures further away, sticking this close to home helps to mitigate storm-related stress. These destinations will take you far enough from Toronto to witness the beauty of winter in the country, but not so far that you can't get home quickly.

Here are my picks for winter getaways within a two hour drive of Toronto.

Experience Lake Muskoka in the winter

Gravenhurst is the gateway to Muskoka, located as it is on the lake after which the region takes its name. Hit this quaint town for skating on the wharf, a host of cozy pubs, and ton of wintry activities in the surrounding area like fat biking, cross country skiing, stargazing, and a huge winter carnival at the end of February.

Hit the slopes north of Barrie

There's much to be said for hitting up the two resorts north of Barrie near Highway 400: Horseshoe and Mount St. Louis Moonstone. The former offers a wider range of activities, while the skiing and snowboarding is a bit better at the latter. Be sure to pay a trip to Copeland Forest while in the area.

Relax at a quiet lakeside resort

Try to push memories of The Shining out of your head and relax at a winterized resort where there are sure to be fewer guests than in the busy summer months. Viamede Resort on Stoney Lake near Peterborough has excellent food and a gorgeous pool, while The Briars is a perfect place to witness the beauty of Lake Simcoe in the winter.

Soak up Ontario's small town food scene

City-dwellers are occasionally guilty of thinking that matters of culinary interest and importance are reserved for urban centres, but there are plenty of exceptions to this. Creemore has a fanatistic food and beer scene despite its diminutive size. Camp out here before heading to the dinner of a lifetime at the nearby Eigensinn Farm.

Slow down in Stratford for a weekend

Stratford gets bogged down by its reputation as a theatre town, but it's also an ideal winter destination if you're interested in experiencing the charms of a prototypical Ontario small town. Here you'll find nice old inns, a vibrant food and dining scene, and arts and culture events that take place all year long. Park your car and explore everything on foot.