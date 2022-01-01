5 winter resorts for a weekend getaway near Toronto

Winter resorts near Toronto aren’t exclusively about skiing. Chalets and skiing destinations are a whole category unto themselves. Instead, the top resorts to hit up in the winter distinguish themselves with superb ambiance, spa facilities, and gourmet food offerings to warm your soul in the midst of the cold Ontario countryside.

Here are my picks for the top winter resort getaways near Toronto.

This inn in Georgian Bay offers it all from five-star dining and spa facilities to an indoor golf course and trail network for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Have your pick between an elegant suite or an standalone cottage.

Check into this homey cottage resort overlooking Stoney Lake and use it as home base to explore the Kawarthas. Most of the cottage units come with a wood burning fireplace and direct view of the lake. An outdoor hot tub is also available year round.

One of the closer full service resorts to Toronto, the Briars is a well established destination in both the summer and winter. Lake Simcoe is a hotbed for ice fishing and cross country skiing. When you’re done outside, there are both fine and casual dining options on offer.

While tourism drops off significantly in the late fall through the winter, Muskoka is about as pretty as places come when blanketed in snow. The JW Marriot on Lake Rosseau has the look of a modern chateau with cozy but classy rooms (many with fireplaces) and amenities galore.

Well situated to take advantage of Arrowhead's amazing skating trail, Deerhurst is popular year-round thanks to the vast array of activities on offer. Spend a few days snowmobiling, cross country skiing, horseback riding, and fat biking.