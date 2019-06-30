The top 5 parks in Etobicoke

Etobicoke has some of the finest parks in Toronto thanks to the Humber River, which gently snakes down from the top of the city to its mouth at Lake Ontario. Along the way, there's a wealth of parkland dotted with hiking and bike trails, lush valleys, and sports fields.

Here are my picks for the top parks in Etobicoke.

One of the best and biggest parks in the city, there's an astonishing array of amenities at Centennial. From the sprawling conservatory to the ski hill and a pro-level BMX course, this is a park that combines sporting activities with natural beauty in a way the few can rival in Toronto.

There are few better destinations for a picnic in Toronto. Make your way down toward the water and find a little shade to set up a lunch spread with the skyline lurking peacefully in the background. The park is a designated bird sanctuary and boasts one of the city's best skating trails in the winter.

Those looking to immerse themselves in natural beauty would do well to pay a visit to the Humber Arboretum, one of the most beautiful and underrated green spaces in Toronto. This isn't a park to play sports, but for leisurely strolls around the pond and various trails that are surrounded by stands of various flowers.

Home to mysterious rock sculptures in the summer and an array of fish species that attract anglers, this park is all about the Humber River. Located just north of the Old Mill, the marshy waters of the lower Humber make for an idyllic setting for a casual hike or a lazy weekend picnic. There's also a baseball diamond for those looking for more structured recreation.

Part of a complex of parks that hug the mouth of the Humber River, the eastern portion is my favourite for its views of Toronto and central bodies of water. The best bet is to ride your bike along the waterfront trail before exploring the off-trail portions of the park on foot. This is a place to escape the bustle of the city that's only a few kilometres away from the Financial District.