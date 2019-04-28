The top 5 casinos in and around Toronto

Casinos in and around Toronto are places where you can win big, if you're lucky. Whether you want to trek out to Niagara Falls to place your bets, or stay a little closer to home, there's a casino not too far away.

Here are my picks for the top casinos in and around Toronto.

If you want to get in the Casino action close to home, then this Etobicoke establishment is your best bet. Beyond betting on ponies, Woodbine has 100 table games and over 3,500 slot machaines.

You'll have to travel about two hours from the city to get to this casino in Orillia, but it's worth the drive. This gambling hub boasts a number of table games to choose including craps and blackjack, over 2,200 slot machines, and live performances happening on a regular basis.

Niagara Falls is a well-loved destination for casino enthusiasts, and for good reason. Fallsview flaunts over 130 tables and more than 3,000 slots. It's also an entertainment destination, hosting over hundreds of shows a year.

Here's another tried and true spot in Niagara Falls. The casino offers tons of gaming options, including penny to $5 slot machines and 40 action-packed tables, multi-sport wagering, and live entertainment.

Looking to satisfy your craving for card-playing around Scugog Island? Look no further than Great Blue Heron Casino. They offer a ton of table games and the regular roster of slot machines. There's entertainment too.