The top 10 public golf courses in and around Toronto

The top public golf courses in and around Toronto range from budget-friendly links to stadium style courses that host PGA Tour events. Depending on how much money you want to spend, you can have it all.

These are my picks for the top public golf courses in and around Toronto.

On a budget

The best deal on this list, this course combines close proximity to the city core (you can walk from York Mills Station) with good rates. The downfall? It's always jammed and round times are slow. Best bet: book a super early tee time. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $63-$70.50 before tax (with massive discounts for juniors and seniors).

The place sounded a bit more respectable when it was called the John Evelyn Golf Centre. Despite the unfortunate name it's a reasonably well maintained course that's not too punishing off the tee, but not a complete pushover either. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $30-$48 before tax.

This pretty course, for the price, is carved out of a stand of Maple trees in Stouffville. While it's not maintained in pristine condition, from a bang for your buck standpoint it's one of the best. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $35-$65 before tax.

Very good and won't break the bank

The original Heathlands links-style course (one of the GTA's first) is still a favourite, even as the club as expanded to 54 holes. All three courses are fine tests of golf, but for those who really want to see what links golf is about, stick to the classic. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $59-$177 before tax.

Occasionally people complain that the neighbouring subdivision cuts too close to the course, but it's never bothered me. St. Andrew's can be a remarkable test of golf as it plays very difficult when the wind is up, but you'll feel great if you can score here. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $39-$99

This is a semi-links-style layout that's clearly given some extra love compared to the older east and west courses of Cardinal Complex. Your best bet is to book a tee time just after 4pm. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $95 before tax for prime time.

This is a gorgeous course located near Milton with an excellent practice facility. It's designed in a links style and the ample long grass eats balls like crazy, but the fairways give amateur enthusiasts some room to play with. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $50-$90 before tax.

Big spender

There's not much to dislike about Copper Creek in Kleinburg, which is one of the best public golf courses in the country. The layout is naturally beautiful, very challenging and the clubhouse and facilities are as nice as they come for public-access golf. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $125-$185 before tax.

Angus Glen was the talk of the GTA golf community when it opened about 20 years ago, ranked as the top public golf course in the country. Home to tons of corporate golf, both course are challenging and majestic. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $135-$180 before tax.

Glen Abbey is still, in some sense, the most dramatic draw as far as public access golf goes around these parts (it's owned by ClubLink so not actually "public" per se). The Jack Nicklaus-designed stadium course has stood the test of time. Green fees for 18 holes in the summer: $127-236 before tax.