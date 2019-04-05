The top 10 meeting rooms you can rent in Toronto

Meetings rooms for rent in Toronto will have you getting down to business in more exciting places than your home or local coffee shop. With everything from industrial office spaces to libraries, there's a meeting room out there to get your creative juices flowing.

Here are my picks for the top places to rent a meeting room in Toronto.

The coworking office space boasts four locations in the heart of downtown Toronto with 150 King St. West being the newest addition. Meeting rooms here range in size from 3 to 16 people. Each room includes WiFi, beverages, whiteboards and seating. Prices start as low as $49/hour.

The coworking space on John St. near Queen West offers an expansive array of rentable rooms. Boardroom style rooms range from 5 to 10 people, while event spaces can hold up to 150. Prices start at $200 for a half-day.

CSI has locations in the Annex, Regent Park and on Spadina. It's the Spadina location that boasts the most rooms in varying capacity sizes. They have meeting rooms ranging from 6 to 40 people with prices starting as low as $20/hr and $140/day. Each room is equipped with seating and WiFi.

The workplace on the Danforth has four conference rooms to select from. They have rooms for podcast recording, 1-on-1 meetings and ones that hold 6 to 8 people. All rooms are rentable for $40/hour.

Here's where you'll find some of the most modern looking meeting spaces in the city. They offer boardrooms that seat 8 to 12 people in their Collaboration Centre, or, if you're looking to scale, they also have spaces with enough room for 80. Prices vary depending on the size.

Many of Toronto's libraries offer meeting spaces, but if you're in the east end, this will be your best bet. You won't find all the luxuries you get at downtown spaces, but what they lack in supplies, they make up for in space. Rooms here are perfect for those looking for a larger-scale space, as rooms can accommodate up to 40 people. Rates vary.

The office space has rentable meeting rooms at most of their downtown locations. Their location at Bay and Bloor in Yorkville is the one that offers the most rooms. Meeting rooms range from 4 to 14 seats and prices start as low as $55/hr and $210/day.

The Staples coworking space that can be found on University Ave. boasts two meeting rooms that are fully loaded with state-of-the-art audio and video capabilities. Rooms go for $30/hour.

The 30,000 sq. ft. creative entrepreneur hub can be found along Toronto's waterfront at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay. Meeting rooms range in size and are available to members and non-members. Prices vary.

The meeting and executive office space can be found in the heart of the Financial District at One King West. They offer three different-sized meeting rooms and rates vary. Bookings are available both by the hour and by the day.