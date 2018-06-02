The top 5 beaches near Toronto

Beaches near Toronto will have you escaping the city for some much needed R&R. If you've had your fill of city life and need a bit of a vacation, head to one of these nearby spots for a little down time. There's sun, sand, and for the most part significantly less pollution (noise and otherwise) to bring you down.

Here are my picks for the top beaches near Toronto.

A lovely beach in Clarington with great paved walking trails all around, you'll find yourself in your happy place watching the waves and catching some sun from this beach. One thing to keep in mind is that, according to beach-goers, you should be prepared to leave the beach to use the bathrooms as the facilities onsite are rarely open.

A gem just off the waterfront path, this Ajax beach may be smaller, but it's got a lovely sandy sitting area and some picnic benches too. The sand doesn't go in to water, its all rocks, so take some water shoes with you. What you don't get in a sand bottom is made up for with the view of Toronto and the CN tower across the lake.

Head to a more eastern Lake Ontario beach to escape the crowds of Hanlan's Point and Woodbine. This Oshawa beach offers an expansive stretch of sand and water, with parks and tons of sports facilities around. You can lie in the sun, play beach volleyball or throw a ball around at the baseball diamonds.

If you are down to do a full day trip, this beach in Oakville is never a let-down. In close proximity to Bronte Village, you'll be able to spend your day doing much more than just laying out in the sun. There's a bevy of shops and restaurants in the area, as well as a large playground to keep you busy.

This Innisfil beach is the jack of all trades, as far as beaches are concerned. It boasts three soccer fields, two baseball diamonds, playgrounds, a public boat launch and a long stretch of shoreline where you can relax on the sands or take a dip in Lake Simcoe.