The top 10 patios in Yorkville

Patios in Yorkville may be located in the glitziest hood in town, but you’ll be surprised to find both shi-shi and lowkey options. Whether you feel like sipping lightly on a glass of champagne or throwing back a pint of beer, this area has you covered. 

Here are my picks for the top patios in Yorkville.

Bar Reyna

The lovely back patio of this Mediterranean restaurant keeps it simple yet classy. Shapely murals and potted plants adorn the walls while cushy seating lets you sit comfortably while you dine on oysters and char-grilled octopus.

The Pilot

Appropriately nicknamed 'Flight Deck', this rooftop space is usually bustling with people enjoying the feel of those cool stainless steel seats on their sweaty thighs. Equipped with fans and retractable covers, this spot is arguably one of the best patios in the area.

top patios yorkville toronto

The Oxley has a cozy backyard patio for patrons to sip on pints of beer. Photo by Jesse Milns.

La Société

Sitting in a little enclave right off of Bloor, the upper-level patio at this French bistro is the ideal spot for people watching. There’s nothing better than observing people grind away at the corner of Bay and Bloor, while leisurely picking at your tray of oysters. 

Hemingway’s

Ultra casual, this New Zealand pub has a couple of patios named McSheep and Shotover, in true Kiwi fashion. The upper patio here comes equipped with a tin-roofed bar and drinks come at reasonable prices, considering it’s Yorkville.

top patios yorkville toronto

The One Eighty's patio is located on the 51st floor of the Manulife Building. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

Estia

This Mediterranean restaurant has a patio that's as elegant as its interior. Feast on flatbreads and halloumi in a lush space off of Avenue, bedazzled with hanging lights and tons of greenery for added privacy.

Cafe Nervosa

This sweet little Italian spot boasts both a sidewalk patio and another on the rooftop. It can get a little squishy here, but in a nice way: with glowing and lanterns and lit candles, this restaurant turns into the ultimate date destination at night.

top patios yorkville toronto

The upper patio at La Société is a great place to people watch on the Mink Mile. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

One Restaurant

You’ll find this upscale patio jutting out of the Hazelton Hotel on Yorkville Avenue, and yes, it’s as expensive as it sounds. I mean, the restaurant’s website describes itself as “the see and be scene”. Who needs to make grammatical sense when you're this posh. 

Kasa Moto

Undoubtedly one of the most luxurious sushi restaurants in the city, Kasa Moto has a massive rooftop patio which you can access from its second-floor Bar Moto. Pick at a plate of their Kasa Moto Maki and order an elaborate cocktail from inside one of their cabanas.

top patios yorkville toronto

The rooftop patio at The Pilot is aptly named the "Flight Deck". Photo by Jesse Milns. 

The One Eighty

For soaring views of the city, head up to the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre for fancy little bites and one of the best vistas you can get from Yorkville. With exorbitant prices and small portions, this spot may be better suited for Toronto newbies, but the view is still worthwhile.

The Oxley

There’s a front patio here, but I’d opt for the far more exclusive backyard getaway at this cozy pub. The Oxley is the less sporty version of its sister restaurant Queen and Beaver, but basically the same idea — fish and chips, pudding, and shepherd’s pie.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Bar Reyna 

