gyms for women

The top 5 gyms and fitness clubs for women in Toronto

Gyms for women in Toronto are for all the empowered women who sometimes just want a place to call their own when lifting weights, doing squats and flowing through a Vinyasa.

Here are my picks for the top gyms for women in Toronto.

Move Fitness

This boutique fitness gym in Leslieville offers strength, conditioning, and HIIT classes along with entertaining choreographed dance classes. Owner Kelly Taphouse, a former fitness model, is also a fit mom who makes daycare a priority here.

Elle Fitness

Known for its Bodies By Elle bootcamp class, this King West gym offers a challenging and extreme workout. Don’t let the pink boxing gloves and walls fool you; this gym will push you, hard. Elle Fitness offers classes like Hard Ass, Bikini Boot Camp, and Hottie Body Boxing.

Goodlife Fitness Women’s Club

This popular fitness chain has six women’s-only gyms across the GTA, including in Scarborough, North York, Etobicoke, and on Toronto Street near the Financial District. The workout schedule consists of classes like SoulBody Barre, Body Combat and Body Flow. 

Verity

This 57,000-square-foot private club near Queen and Church includes a member's lounge, pool, infrared sauna, and studios for spinning, Pilates and yoga.

Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club

This spot near Gerrard and Carlaw has been around since 1995. After getting tired of boxing at predominantly male gyms, founder Savoy Howe opened a space of her own that felt safe and positive for women. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Move Fitness

Join the conversation Load comments

