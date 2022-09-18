That time Mike Tyson freaked out live on air on CP24

Mike Tyson was in Toronto on September 10, 2014 for an appearance at the Scotiabank Arena (then called Air Canada Centre).

Tyson had retired from boxing but was making the rounds for his one man show, Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, that was getting favourable reviews.

As always, Tyson was his unpredictable self during a live interview that afternoon on CP24.

The trouble started when host Nathan Downer questioned Tyson about whether it was prudent for then Mayor Rob Ford to meet with Tyson, since the former boxing champ was a convicted rapist.

Tyson, probably thinking he was sitting down for a nice bit of friendly PR, basically lost it, and started cursing at Downer, at one point stating "It's so interesting that you come across like a nice guy but you're really a piece of shit."

This is how the whole segment played out:

Tyson went on to perform his show later that evening. While the appearance on CP24 went viral the show itself was not sold out.