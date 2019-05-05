The top 10 board game stores in Toronto

Board game stores in Toronto are more plentiful than you might think. Whether you're looking for old school classics like Monopoly and Battleship or some new additions to the world of gaming like Cards Against Humanity and Codenames, these are your spots.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy board games in Toronto.

With three Toronto locations, Snakes and Lattes is arguably city's most popular board game cafe, but they are much more than that. They're also a pretty darn good board game store. If all the tables are full the next time you visit, grab a game and head home.

This shop boasts locations in Vaughan and downtown Toronto near Yonge & Wellesley. Drop by for board game nights or just marvel at the massive collection of games, action figures, sports cards, card games and more.

On Mt. Pleasant Rd., just south of Eglinton Ave., you'll find this gaming store. Although the focus is on classic games, this store is packed wall to wall with new games as well.

Named after the small person-shaped figures used as a player's tokens, this place on Spadina boasts a massive collection of board games. Stock up on all your favourites like Catan, Scrabble, and Sorry!

Located on Orfus Rd. in North York, this all-purpose game shop has quite an impressive selection of board games available. No matter your age or how many players you anticipate, there's something in the shop for you.

This store at Yonge & Bloor is your ultimate one-stop-shop for card games, board games, jigsaw puzzles, craft/science kits, brainteasers, toys and much more.

This Scarborough spot doubles as both a place to play board games and purchase them. You're welcome to bring your own games to play or select from their collection for a $5 cover fee. If you make a purchase on the same visit you will receive a $5 discount.

Located above the Pizza Pizza at Danforth and Woodbine, this games and hobby store is one of the best stocked in the city. Whether you're on the hunt of the latest board game or card game, they'll probably have it.

This store is your destination for all things related to indoor fun. In addition to pool tables, ping pong tables, and dart boards, the shop has an extensive roster of board games available. Find games like Boggle, MindTrap and Apples to Apples in store at either location and online.

This storefront at College and Spadina is not only a great source for retro video games, but if you're looking for board games, they've got some that go beyond Monopoly.