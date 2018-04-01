The top 5 running trails in Toronto

The top running trails in Toronto are the most scenic routes for a jog. If you're tired of dodging pedestrians and SUVs, these trails have the length and greenery to make your run a safe, enjoyable workout instead of a race with death.

Here are my picks for the top running trails in Toronto.

With 400 acres of beautiful greenery and landscaped gardens, this spacious stretch between Bloor St. West and the Queensway is super accessible by TTC. Runners can work on everything here, from cardio on hilly areas to endurance with long stretches of paved road.

The most scenic route of all, this 35-mile path trails along the waterfront from east to well. With smooth asphalt and helpful lanes, this trail goes through several city parks. Enter via Sunnyside Park and head West to the Humber Bay Arch Bridge for the best views.

As the bones of an old railway bed, this ever-expanding trail crosses over several bridges and through the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A favourite for cyclists, runners who enjoy diverse sights travel this fairly flat path from Bayview and Danforth all the way up to Eglinton.

Beginning at the Beaches at Lakeshore and Cherry Street and continuing all the way through Edwards Gardens, this trail is runs mostly uphill if you're going north. At times the trail ends and has to be re-entered via foot paths: the best entry point is at Bloor and Bayview.

A relaxing ferry ride between the islands and Jack Layton harbour is an amazing way to start and end a run. Start at Hanlan's point and take a run along the beach before leading to Lakeshore Avenue – it's easy to find your way around here on the boardwalk.