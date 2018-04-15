The top 10 badminton clubs in Toronto

The top badminton clubs in Toronto get the birdies flying with fellow players who want to up their game. Whether you’re competing or just practicing your wrist flicks, these clubs will help you go from lame shooter to badminton baddie – for a fee, of course.

Here are my picks for the top badminton clubs in Toronto.

Playing at Don Mills C.I., this club has three doubles courts for players of levels to practice. It’s $110 for the season, and bringing a guest requires prior permission and a $5 fee.

Bringing the local badminton fans together since 1959, this club plays out of Leaside High School with three courts, change rooms, lockers plus men’s and women’s showers. It’s $215 and open to adults only.

As purveyors of all the sports that require a ball and a paddle of some sort, this high-end club houses professionals that will definitely get your game right, plus is the home to some Olympians, hence why their discrete membership fee easily soars into the triple digits.

Located right next to Scarborough Town Centre, this club has 12 full-sized courts will looming 24-feet ceilings that includes a pro shop, changes rooms and lounge area. Annual passes are $360, but weekend and evening drop-ins are only $7, plus there’s no guest fees.

Sitting near the corner of Ellesmere and Birchmount, there’s nine courts at this friendly club. You can either rent out a court for $16 an hour, or drop in on weekends for $8. You can also get a court rental membership, and they offer punch cards for 10, 20, or 30 games.

A membership at this North York club will definitely set you back at least three figures, but the cost will get you access to four badminton courts and regular programming for recreational or competitive games.

This club gathers at Bur Oak Secondary School and runs two yearly seasons. Nylon birds are provided here, with sessions for adults and families too. It's $55 per person, drop-ins are $5.

The University Settlement hosts badminton sessions at their Grange location, which has three full-sized courts with sprung hardwood floor. Its BYOB (birds) and costs $15 for an annual Agency Fee plus the cost of a Grange Fitness Membership which ranges from $24 to $38.

With six full-sized courts, this this club on Esna Park is the badminton counterpart of the Mandarin golf club. As one a premiere spot to train competitively, it’ll set you back $595 for a yearly membership, but they have other packages for much cheaper.

This Markham club at Kennedy and 14 Ave. is a nine-court facility that offers camps, lessons, and drop-ins. They have deals on Tuesdays, with stamp cards for 11 sessions at $60. Yearly court rental memberships are just $100 year.