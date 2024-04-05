Toronto diners have the chance to win airline tickets through this citywide fundraiser

Grab your forks Toronto, because A Taste for Life, Fife House’s annual charity event, is happening Wednesday, April 17 — and you can win two (2) WestJet flight tickets just by eating at a participating restaurant for a good cause.

Starting all the way back in 2001, A Taste for Life has had one simple mission: dine out to support Fife House — the largest non-profit organization in Toronto dedicated to providing supportive and affordable housing and services for vulnerable individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS.

This year’s 25th-anniversary restaurant lineup is packed with flavour. From unique cuisines from Rendez-Vous Ethiopian, Aviv Immigrant Kitchen or The Monkey Bar to comfort food from Charlotte’s Room, The Churchmouse or Queen Mother Cafe, A Taste for Life offers a bite for every palate.

Fundraising done differently

The best part about this delicious fundraising event is that there’s no additional cost to diners. Participating restaurants have pledged to donate a percentage of their April 17 sales to the organization — so you can participate ‌in A Taste for Life for the cost of your meal.

This helps make the fundraiser accessible to everyone in a unique way; you'll be able to fill your heart with generosity while you fill your stomach with your favourite foods. After your meal, you can always make a personal contribution on the Fife House website if you want to go the extra mile.

Supporting essential community work

The lack of affordable housing is something everyone in Toronto can resonate with, but did you know there are additional housing insecurity challenges for those living with HIV/AIDS?

Despite advancements in treatment, there are still over 63,000 people in Canada who continue to navigate the complexities of HIV/AIDS — with individuals experiencing homelessness or unstable housing at increased risk of HIV transmission. Not only that, those already living with HIV often encounter barriers to adequate care while facing poorer health outcomes.

Having raised over $1.5 million since its inception, A Taste for Life stands as a powerful demonstration of the unity and support in our community. With the money raised over the years, Fife House has been able to serve more than 300 residents through its supportive and transitional housing programs.

Prize raffle for diners, including flight tickets

Not only is flavourful food on the menu during A Taste for Life, but participants will have the chance to enter a raffle to win some amazing prizes.

With a luxurious LUSH cosmetics package and gift voucher from Glad Day Bookshop up for grabs, there’s a grand prize of two (2) tickets to anywhere the carrier flies courtesy of WestJet.

To enter, simply keep your receipt from your meal and enter your details on the A Taste for Life website before Friday, April 19.

So make your reservations for April 17 at participating restaurants to celebrate the 25th A Taste for Life event with an open heart (and an open stomach)!