These delicious tequila cocktails are finally available in Ontario

Margarita enthusiasts, this one's for you!

Olé is an award-winning tequila cocktail brand that's been making a splash in Western provinces. Now, these delicious beverages are about to make their long-awaited debut in Ontario LCBOs, which means you can see what all the hype is about.

Olé offers a refreshing variety of cocktails and mocktails, made with real fruit juices and organic agave nectar. From the classic Margarita to the vibrant Tequila Sunrise, these irresistible flavours will now delight tastebuds across the province.

Olé offers an elevated cocktail experience thanks to its commitment to premium ingredients. Every beverage is meticulously crafted using tequila blanco and real fruit juices, and lightly sweetened with organic agave nectar.

Take one sip, and you'll be transported to paradise. If you could can a sunny beach vacation, it would taste a little like Olé.

Best of all, you can feel good about the ingredients! Free from artificial flavours, colours, sweeteners, and added preservatives, and containing only 7 g of sugar, these cocktails will leave you feeling refreshed after every sip.

From poolside lounging to party hosting, Olé is a beloved choice for any occasion. The classic Margarita cocktail has a lively lime kick with a touch of sea salt, while the Tequila Sunrise features citrusy layers of orange and grenadine.

Both are delightfully balanced without the overwhelming sweetness that often accompanies canned cocktails. Trust us — you'll be the talk of the party!

But if you're sober or just drinking less, worry not — you can still get in on the Olé action with the new range of mocktails — perfect to enjoy anytime, anywhere. Flavours like tangy Chili Mango, fruity Paloma and crisp Margarita capture the essence of Ole’s cocktails without the buzz. You can find them at retailers such as Costco and Healthy Planet.

It's time to elevate your cocktail game with the arrival of Olé in Ontario. Whether sipping a Margarita on a sunny summer day or enjoying a Tequila Sunrise at sunset, Olé offers something for everyone to savour.