REESE'S newest flavour combo oozes into Toronto for National Caramel Day

It's big. It's bold. It's a classic milk chocolate cup filled with smooth peanut butter. And now? It’s oozing with indulgent caramel goodness.

That's right folks, we're talking about the new Reese’s Big Cup with Caramel, a rewarding riff on the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and now, Toronto residents have the chance to sink their teeth into this king-sized and utterly delicious creation.

Who says perfect can't be perfected? Thanks to the wise candy creators at Reese's, the dynamic duo of peanut butter and chocolate have officially collaborated, levelling up the classic treat into an even more indulgent snack... the new terrific trio!

Too big to handle? Nah. A king-sized cup is the perfect vessel for the heavenly combo of chocolate, peanut butter, and indulgent caramel — which is exactly what we needed, just in time for National Caramel Day on Friday, April 5.

To celebrate this massive caramel-y cup, Reese's Canada has released an unparalleled video that helps us imagine just how awesome life can be in a caramel-coated realm.

It all starts with a walk down one of Toronto’s most popular streets, where we spot a car getting coated in caramel... Unusual, right?

Once the camera pans up, there it is. A giant Reese’s Big Cup with Caramel being transported by a crane, with its gooey caramel submerging the car. It's Reese's Big Cup with Caramel's world and we're just living in it!

Too good to be true? Not here! Caramel is king and you can taste it yourself when you need a mid-day pick-me-up or just want to enjoy something sweet after a long day.



Grab a Reese's Big Cup with Caramel at your local candy aisle today and bite into happiness this National Caramel Day. Sweet dreams.