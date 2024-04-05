Take flight through some of Ontario's aviation hotspots with these tips from FlightHub

Do you have a passion for aviation? Whether you're a pilot in training, an avid traveller, or just a fan of all things planes, you might be wondering what kinds of activities or events Toronto has to offer for aviation enthusiasts like yourself.

We've teamed up with FlightHub to bring you a guide to some of Ontario's best-kept secrets for travel and aviation buffs.

FlightHub is a Canada-based travel agency that aims to make travel accessible for everyone. It works with over 400 airlines to provide travellers with affordable, cheap flights, leveraging industry expertise, personalized resources, and travel guides to help more people visit new places and explore new cultures.

Ready for the ultimate weekend aviation adventure in and around Toronto? Here are FlightHub's must-see spots and unmissable activities that are sure to get you pumped for your next flight.

FlightHub suggests beginning your adventure with a visit to one of Canada's largest flying museums, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. You'll find it on Hamilton's Airport Road.

With more than 40 planes on display — including the must-see Avro Lancaster, the most famous Allied bomber of the Second World War — this museum is sure to impress even the most diehard aviation buff. It's also home to extensive interactive exhibits that showcase Canada's proud aviation history.

Guests can even purchase a flight on a vintage aircraft for a once-in-a-lifetime flying experience, or try a fighter aircraft flight simulator.

Ever dreamt of being a pilot? Now's your chance to make that dream a reality (almost) with Threshold Aviation's 737 simulator.

There are a range of different simulations to choose from, and you can pick which airports you want to fly through, experience and solve emergency situations, decide what kind of weather conditions you want, and soar around the globe!

Located near Toronto's Pearson Airport, Threshold Aviation is also a one-stop shop for all things aviation, so you'll also find a bunch of awesome products to browse through from gifts to apparel and even collectible model airplanes.

If you're feeling adventurous and looking for a thrill beyond flight simulation, why not head toward Barrie and try tandem skydiving with Skydive Toronto?

Sure, skydiving might not be for every aviation lover, but it's a unique and exhilarating way to experience the sensation of flight.

Along with your instructor, you'll first ride an aircraft 12,250 feet high and freefall together for 35–45 seconds, reaching speeds of 200 km/h. Then, once your parachute is deployed, you’ll experience a five-minute panoramic canopy ride down to the ground.

It's also a great chance to learn from the expert staff about the mechanics of parachuting and freefalling.

End your day with a more chilled-out activity — plane spotting. Watching planes take off and land is a favourite activity of many aviation enthusiasts, and Danville Park is one of the best spots to do so.

Located in Mississauga, roughly 4 km from Toronto's Pearson Airport, the park features an Airplane Viewing Platform on top of a 25-metre hill, where you can see planes flying in and out of the airport. With more than 1,200 flights operating daily, you're sure to have an entertaining evening.

If you're lucky enough to be in Toronto from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, FlightHub recommends checking out the Canadian International Air Show over Labour Day weekend.

This annual action-packed air extravaganza showcases modern military jets, vintage warbirds, thrilling aerobatics, and much more.

The 2024 initial lineup is set to include the Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds, and the CF-18 Demonstration Team along with the much-anticipated return of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows, and the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor.

The 2024 initial lineup is set to include the Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds, and the CF-18 Demonstration Team along with the much-anticipated return of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows, and the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor.