How this new Toronto restaurant celebrates its Filipino heritage through food

Toronto is home to a delicious world of breakfast food, but one new restaurant with Filipino-inspired roots is flipping the scene on its head.

Bro's To Go has landed in the city by way of Calgary, pumping out delicious plates remixed with some classic Filipino ingredients. Who's ready to eat?!



Headed by brothers Gil and Jeff Carlos, who saw a gap in the market for affordable and delicious breakfast sammies, Bro's To Go platforms the comforting flavours they both grew up with on their robust menu.

"At the end of the day we always want to stick with where we came from and the flavours that I’ve enjoyed and are familiar with," Co-owner and Chef Jeff Carlos tells blogTO.

We're talking classic Filipino ingredients like longanisa sausage and tocino bacon dressed up in burgers, rice bowls, and sandwiches. It's these flavours that customers seek out when ordering Bro's To Go, while Chef Carlos adds that this unique culinary scene is on the brink of becoming much trendier.

Because of this rising popularity, both brothers are committed to pushing the needle forward as Filipino food breaks into the mainstream — especially since April is Filipino Food Month.

The Lola Burger is a great example of the brother's culinary mashups; a juicy homemade longanisa pork patty topped with aged cheddar, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and Bro’s To Go's spicy aioli. It's extremely popular with customers and acts as a stepping stone into the world of Filipino food for those who aren't yet familiar with it.

This is the main reason why the Carlos brothers decided to remix these traditional ingredients instead of offering up traditional plates. "I think that everyone just needs to take one bite to change a mind or perspective on Filipino food," said Jeff.

Many Bro's To Go customers are tasting Filipino plates for the first time and the bros are committed to making sure they return for another bite!

"Bro's To Go is a great introductory menu because it is very approachable, not your traditional exotic Filipino foods, but also not your regular bacon and sausage," says Gil Carlos.

The Basic B is another fan-favourite burger, towering high with house-cured bacon, fried over medium egg, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar and finished with Bro's To Go's paprika aioli and smashed avocado.

Don't forget the ever-important sides like crispy onion rings, spiced waffle fries, sriracha kale caesar salad and crinkle-cut fries!

Now making a mark in Toronto's scene, Gil looks back at the hard work both he and his brother put into Bro's To Go, which actually started as a pop-up at their Alberta-based sister company The Bro'Kin Yolk.

"For two kids that grew up in Calgary, Alberta, from very humble beginnings, we are on our way to growing all three of our brands across North America. The Bro'Kin Yolk, Bro's to Go, and Morning Brunch Co."

​​​​​Of course, while producing high-quality dishes is important for the brothers, they also seek to help others out along with their staff, offering support, mentorship, and valuable culinary skills.

"[People might] see the hustle and bustle, the staff, the busyness, but what they don’t see is behind the scenes what our real purpose is," Gil tells blogTO.

"We are here to help others, give them an opportunity they never had, teach them life skills they wouldn’t normally learn in school, give them [confidence]. We offer mentorship that we were missing during our childhood. We love that customers love our foods, but my journey is in helping make this world a better place. Dream big!"

April is the perfect time to order from Bro's To Go, celebrate Filipino Food Month, and eat some incredibly yummy sandwiches and burgers.

Visit Bro's to Go at 1121 Castlefield Avenue or order from the KitchenHub Castlefield location, right to your door on Uber Eats, Skip, or DoorDash.